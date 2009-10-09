Is Bank Of America's Brian Moynihan Flying The Corporate Jet From Boston To New York Each Day?

A well-placed source tells us that Brian Moynihan Bank of America’s (BAC) President, Global Banking and Wealth Management, is using the company’s corporate jet to regularly commute from Boston to New York.But says BofA spokesman Larry DiRita:

“It’s complete and utter nonsense. It’s utterly untrue.”

“I talked to him yesterday — he was sitting on a tarmac in an airport in a commercial airliner delayed for an hour trying to get somewhere. That’s just nonsense.”

For someone as busy as Moynihan, a private jet certainly makes sense, but the image of an executive using a private jet in this day and age is toxic.

Might we suggest other executives in weighing convenience vs. appearance take the train? There’s less wait time, and you can work easily.

