Is Bank Of America Purposely Holding Back Foreclosures In Order To maximise Fee Revenue?

From the letter to Bank of America demanding mortgage repurchases, this is an interesting allegation (and one we’ve heard shades of before):



3. Section 3.11 (a) states that the Master Servicer “use reasonable efforts to foreclose upon or otherwise comparably convert the ownership of properties securing such of the Mortgage Loans as come into and continue in default and as to which no satisfactory arrangements can be made for collection of delinquent payments.” Despite these covenants, the Master Servicer has continued to keep defaulted mortgages on its books, rather than foreclose or liquidate them, in order to wrongfully maximise its Servicing Fee, at the expense of the Certificateholders’ best interests, including rights to recover from pool or financial guaranty insurance policies. In addition, the applicable provisions of the PSAs contemplate that foreclosures and liquidations of defaulted mortgages will proceed forthwith and in accordance with applicable law, provided the documentation is in order, as a matter of fairness to all parties. The Servicers’ failure to proceed appropriately and their failure to maintain records in an accurate, appropriate, and adequate manner has impeded this process and caused wholly avoidable delays that have injured investors, borrowers, neighborhoods, and communities. To make matters worse, these delays have also enriched the Servicers, as they have continued to charge unearned and unwarranted servicing fees on mortgages which would have been liquidated but for the Servicers’ breach of their duties…

