Is Michele Bachmann Too Cool To Run For President?

Bachmann surrounded by handlers and bodyguards after winning the Iowa Straw Poll.

Rep. Michele Bachmann’s campaign won its most significant victory yet in Saturday’s Ames Straw Poll, but is all the media attention getting to her head?Surrounding herself with massive bodyguards with ear pieces and intensely loyal staffers, Bachmann appears unwilling at times to engage the press or the public — unless its on her own terms.



POLITICO’s Ben Smith and Jonathan Martin described her trip to Waterloo, Iowa yesterday as campaigning “like a celebrity,” showing up over an hour late — and entering only after her staffers confirmed the lighting scheme was changed and Rick Perry was far from the stage.

“The event highlighted the brittle, presidential-style cocoon that has become her campaign’s signature: a routine of late entries, unexplained absences, quick exits, sharp-elbowed handlers with matching lapel pins, and pre-selected questioners.”

In contrast, Texas Governor Rick Perry arrived early to spend time “working the room” and shaking hands.

While the same could be said of President Barack Obama, all politics is retail — especially in the early states of Iowa and New Hampshire. If she has already lost her “of the people” appeal, it’s likely her campaign has already peaked.

