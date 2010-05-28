Is AT&T's 3G Network Completely Down In Los Angeles?

UPDATE: Several readers in and around L.A. report that their service is working. Complaints are still flooding in. We’ve reached out to AT&T for comment.

EARLIER: Gizmodo is hearing reports that AT&T’s wireless service is completely down in Los Angeles.

There are indeed numerous updates about this on Twitter and elsewhere, some suggesting that it is just the company’s ever-troubled 3G network that is out of commission, though users may have to turn of 3G service to use their phones at all.

We’ll update when we know more.

Are any readers in California or elsewhere having trouble with AT&T. (More trouble than usual, that is.)

