Is Arabic Facebook's Next Language?

Credit a big chunk of Facebook’s international growth to the local-language editions they’ve been running: They recently launched in Chinese and Russian, which brings their language total to 21. What’s next?



Arabic, if Facebook’s job board is any indication. The company is currently hiring an analyst for user operations in Arabic — the only new language they’re hiring an analyst for.

