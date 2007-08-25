Apple iPhone (AAPL): Flaky Device Overrated, Expectations Out of Hand

Just as Union Square Ventures partner Fred Wilson’s dream of an unlocked JesusPhone comes to fruition, he crucifies the thing:



“[T]he fact that my iPhone is still sitting unopened in my office tells me something. I don’t want it. I have absolutely no interest in it. I’ve held an iPhone before. I’ve taken a picture with it. I’ve typed on it. I’ve used the awesome browser and maps. It’s a work of art for sure. But it’s not what I want in a phone to be honest.”

Fred’s not the only one who feels this way. Other tech executives — all members of the business market Apple so badly needs to crack if it hopes to sell hundreds of millions of phones — are also ditching the $600 gadget.

“My grandmother research shows that the Internet people I know, including myself, have dumped their iPhone and are annoyed that they got sucked in by the hype to waste money,” our chairman Kevin Ryan notes by email. “I am planning on trying to sell my iPhone — I wonder what the market price is?”



(A quick look at eBay suggests that lightly used iPhones are selling at a $20-$50 discount to market price, more than Apple is selling refurbished units for. This suggests that demand is holding up — for now.)

Kevin’s complaints mirror what some non-religious Apple fanatics have worried about all along: AT&T’s EDGE data network is pokey and typing stinks compared to a BlackBerry. Worse, anecdotal feedback suggests that the phone is unreliable. Even some Apple devotees are peeved and have had to return them: one friend is on his second; another is already on his third. So even if Apple manages to surpass now-towering unit sales expectations for this buzz-fuelled quarter (800,000 is now on the low side), the returns/replacements can’t be good for Apple’s bottom line. And if rich, early-adopter customers are buying them just for the thrill of it — fancy $600 paperweights — then this quarter may draw a highly misleading picture of actual demand.

Do you love your iPhone? Or was it a $600 mistake? Have you had to return it for repairs? We’d love to hear more: [email protected]



