Is Apple Really Going To Announce A TV Gadget At An Event With A Guitar On The Invitation?

Apple has invited reporters to an event in San Francisco on Sept. 1, with this guitar as the invitation art.



This tells us it’s obvious that Apple will announce updates to its music lineup at the event, such as a new iPod touch (with camera, this time, unlike last year), and potentially new music software.

But will Apple also be unveiling its new Apple TV (or iTV) set-top video device at that event, too?

That was the idea.

But Apple typically doesn’t mix its hardware businesses during events, and you’d think that if Apple were truly excited about the TV gadget it’s about to announce, it would give a stronger hint on the invitation.

But maybe not. In fact, maybe Apple isn’t that excited about its new TV gadget at all.

As Bloomberg’s Peter Burrows writes, “Even with the refresh, [Steve] Jobs isn’t convinced the new version will be a mainstream hit, says the person familiar with Apple’s plans.” He adds, “Apple isn’t going to give up on Apple TV, but the real innovation is happening inside iTunes, says the person.” (More on this angle here, from my colleague Jay Yarow.)

So maybe the new Apple TV is an evolution — not a revolution — and Jobs will just tack it on as “one more thing…” at the end of his keynote. After all, Jobs did have to give up on his cable-killing iTunes TV subscription service, which must be a bummer for him.

Or maybe there will be another event — perhaps in October, or perhaps even on Sept. 7, as previously reported — to unveil the iTV and new iPad software?

