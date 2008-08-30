Is Apple Losing Its Touch? The Numbers Say No (AAPL)

One of the dumber memes we’ve seen lately: That Apple (AAPL) is somehow “flailing” or “losing its touch” because a tiny handful of attention-seeking nerds are frustrated. This summer, we’ve seen:



TechCrunch proprietor Michael Arrington whining about his broken laptop.

The 200 people who use MobileMe roaring about problems synching calendars and address books.

Loudmouths like myself complaining that the iPhone doesn’t have a built-in flux capacitor.

Sure, technology products have problems sometimes. But let’s return to reality and think big picture for a moment.

Real consumers, who’ve spent the last several years in Dell or Motorola hell, are thrilled to be using Macs, iPhones, and iPods. Need proof? Check out Apple’s June quarter sales for the past six years. Do you see a company that’s “flailing badly” or losing its touch? We don’t.

See Also:

Apple’s iPhone 3G A Month Later: Excellent, But Not Euphoric

Comic Book Ban Shows That Apple Needs An Appeals Court

Early Q4 Apple Mac, iPod Sales Estimates Beating Expectations

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.