Is Apple Closing Off the iPhone to Rival Ad Networks?

Photo: Associated Press

From Media Memo: Is Apple, which just launched its own ad network, crippling competitors who want to sell ads on its iPhones and iPads?That’s how some competitors are interpreting a clause in the developer agreement that Apple released last week, when it announced the new operating system that will power its mobile devices.



Continue reading on Media Memo >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.