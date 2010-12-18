Is Apple Building Its Own Navigation Service For iPhone?

According to four job postings uncovered by Apple Insider, the company is looking for engineers with “experience developing navigation software.” This could mean that Apple is building turn-by-turn voice navigation into a future version of iOS, rather than relying on Google to provide it.



Google Maps has been the default mapping service with the iPhone since the phone was introduced, but the rise of Google’s Android smartphone OS has strained the partnership between the companies. Google introduced turn-by-turn navigation in a beta Android app called Navigation in 2009, but it’s still not available for the iPhone.

Including turn-by-turn directions in the iPhone would knock off one of the last remaining justifications for buying a standalone GPS device, which could spell more trouble for manufacturers like Garmin.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.