AOL's Seed Is 'Defunct'

AOL launched Seed, its platform for freelancers, to great fanfare in late 2009.



It was intended as a way for AOL to solicit content from freelancers. Editors would post stories, and writers would get them written. It was an efficient, seamless way to generate articles (and increase SEO-driven pageviews).

But has the work already dried up?

Last we heard from Seed, its boss Saul Hansell was moving to the Huffington Post as “Big News editor.”

Now, we’re hearing there’s no more work from one freelancer who responded to a post about our ongoing reporting on Patch.

The source wrote:

I’ve seen this before with AOL. I also contributed to City’s Best for a few months (mum content, four stories total). Pay was less than Patch. A few weeks after my last story was posted on City’s Best, I inquired if the editor would like more ideas. Her response was that the site was no longer using freelancers and would only use staff stories. The staff for the [redacted] site consisted of two people. Now one freelancer contributes one story a week to City’s Best [redacted]. I was paid through Seed, and, of course, I noticed that Seed is pretty much defunct. No stories to claim. Looks like Patch is going to follow the same path.

We contacted AOL’s PR department but have yet to hear back.



If you have any tips about Seed or Patch, let us know ([email protected]; 646.376.6016)



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.