Is Another Chinese Reserve Rate Hike Coming Tonight?

Will the Chinese hike reserves again in the next few hours?



Obviously only a select few in Beijing know for sure, but it wouldn’t be a surprise.

All of the People’s Congress stuff is over, so that’s out of the way. And the National Statistics Bureau was supposed to release Fixed Asset numbers yesterday, but they were delayed for a day.

Now would be the perfect time: release the data, and tell banks to press on the break pedals once again.

Consider, too, that the last few reserve hikes came mid-month (Jan 12 and Feb 12), so the timing would consistent with prior moves.

Andrew Barber of Waverly Advisors suggests that if anything one is coming out in the next few days, at a minimum. Morgan Stanley out with a note predicting one imminently as well.

Stay tuned…

In the meantime, check out the 15 facts about China that will blow your mind >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.