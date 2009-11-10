11,000 Dow Next?

What a day so far!



The Dow is up over 150 points at 10,172 and just keeps climbing. Same goes for the NASDAQ and S&P, which are up 30 points and 17 points, respectively.

Positive G-20 outlook has fuelled the Bull’s charge this morning as investors show renewed confidence in the markets. Every sector is on its way up with the S&P and Dow taking very little losses here and there.

Losers include Western Sizzlin Corp (WEST), down 33% to $9.94, China Natural Gas (CHNG), down 24% to $10.33, and Kraft (KFT), who’s stock is down around 2% due to the hostile takeover it’s attempting with UK chocolatier Cadbury.

Everyone’s a winner today, but Gold is breaking records and continues to soar high above the 1,100 mark to $1,111.70 an ounce. Radio Shack (RSH) is still climbing, now up 13.7% at $20.17. Oil continues to gain, floating around the $80 a barrel mark.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.