America's Love Affair With Capitalism Comes To An End

Photo: Thomas R. Stegelmann via Flickr

A new survey, commissioned by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, points to a declining love in the U.S. with capitalism (via Bloomberg).Only 57% of respondents said they had a positive view of capitalism. Another 20% were neutral and 19% were negative.



That doesn’t mean we’ve suddenly become a nation of socialists, however.

Only 14% of Americans in the poll view socialism as a positive thing. Another 22% are neutral, while 58% have a negative opinion.

The survey, conducted by Lombardo Consulting Group, included 800 respondents.

