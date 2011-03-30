Is Amazon's Tablet Called The ScratchPad?*

Update: Turns out ScratchPad isn’t a name for a tablet.



Previously: Is Amazon’s tablet going to be called the ScratchPad?

The company has registered the domain amazonscratchpad.com and a few related domains, according to Fusible.

Amazon, of course, hasn’t even officially entered the tablet arena yet. And “scratchpad” could refer to anything, not just a tablet.

But given its success with the Kindle, its push into mobile apps with a Google Android app store, its rich media and content businesses, and its commerce background, some sort of Amazon tablet makes sense. Perhaps we now know its name.

Read: Here’s How Amazon Could Quietly Become A Huge Tablet Player

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.