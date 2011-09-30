Georgia Town Is Raking In Money From Fines After Banning Saggy Pants

Photo: Flickr – Malingering

A ban on saggy pants enacted last year in the city of Albany, Georgia has pulled in almost $4,000 in fines, according to the AP.Here’s the ordinance:



An actual or simulated act of sexual intercourse or masturbation; Exposure of the genitals; A lewd appearance in a state of partial or complete nudity; a lewd caress or indecent fondling of the body of another person; A lewd caress or indecent fondling of the sexual organs of any person, including oneself; Urination or defecation; Or Appears wearing pants or skirts more than three inches below the top of the hips (crest of the ilium) exposing the skin or undergarments.

Authorities in Albany have given out 187 citations for violators since November 2010. The fine is $25 dollars for a first time offender, and up to $200 for repeat offenses. Community service is also an option.

The law looks like a win-win for the city, which is gaining revenue or community service hours while losing what some consider an unsightly fashion statement.

Other towns throughout the region, like Lafourche Parish in Louisiana, have similar bans, and even include jail sentences for repeat offenders. In fact, the trend to enforce a dress code may even spread to larger cities: Atlanta, the biggest city in Georgia, is considering its own indecency law.

The biggest hurdle for the bans is constitutional. An ACLU representative told the AP: “This is a racial profiling bill that promotes and establishes a framework for an additional type of racial profiling.”

