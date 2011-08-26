Is AJ Burnett Sending Manager Joe Girardi A Subliminal Message Here?

Not sure what I’m talking about? Take a close look at Yankees pitcher AJ Burnett’s hand as he gives up the ball to skipper Joe Girardi. Is it just me, or is that Burnett’s sneaky way of giving his bench boss the bird? I mean really, who holds a baseball like that?



If I’m right, and this was taken from Saturday’s game against the Twins in which Burnett gave up 7 runs in an inning and two thirds, then he should be giving himself the finger for such a putrid performance. Is that even possible, to flip yourself off?

So sports fans, who ya got? Intentional flip off, or just a coincidence?

[@7BOOMERESIASON]

Read more posts on The Last Angry Fan »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.