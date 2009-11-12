Is AIG's Robert Benmosche A Hero Of Capitalism?

Last night on CNBC’s Kudlow Report, I found myself in the unusual position of defending bureaucratic compensation controls and the Obama Administration’s pay czar against Larry Kudlow and syndicated columnist Jerry Bowyer, both of whom wanted to celebrate AIG CEO Robert Benmosche’s willingness to buck the Beltway.



I’ll admit that Kudlow and Bowyer hit on something important. It is edifying to see a chief executive stand up against the politicians and bureaucrats. Too many seem spineless these days, too willing to take orders from Washington. Was there anything Ken Lewis wouldn’t have done if instructed by Hank Paulson, Tim Geithner and Ben Bernanke? Where is John Galt when you need him?

But I still think this is short-sighted. AIG is not a private company. It has become a ward of the state, an arm of the US government. The bailout of AIG was never intended to give AIG a “lifeline.” It wasn’t about AIG at all. It was, instead, about preventing the disorderly dissolution of a company that was so deeply intwined in the global financial system that a rapid failure might create system-wide shock.

By the way, I’m still not convinced that was ever true but that ship has long ago sailed. Over and over again, we were told that our politicians weren’t trying to second guess the market’s judgment that AIG deserved to fail. Instead, they were providing taxpayer funds so that there would be an orderly wind-down of AIG.

If the bailout of AIG last fall has somehow enabled the company to survive on its own, then the politicians made a mistake. They provided too much in bailout funds and failed to allow market processes to determine the outcome of the company. At the very least, if AIG has any pretense of being a market based company, the money must be repaid immediately. If Robert Benmosche wants to be a Capitalist Hero, all he has to do is cast off the guarantees and repay all government aid.

AIG cannot do that of course. Because it isn’t a healthy company. It is a bankrupt institution. The market would still render AIG insolvent without government aid. So enough with this idea that Benmosche’s demands to be free from government controls have anything to do with capitalism. It is far more like some bureaucrat in the State Department telling the Obama administration that he knows better than they do how to negotiate with Iran. Or, perhaps, an NYPD commissioner telling the mayor that he won’t patrol certain neighborhoods because its inhabitants are too anti-cop.

The most dangerous source of system risk we now face is the interventionist role of government in our markets. If AIG is allowed to live and perhaps even thrive someday, we will have allowed government force to overrule market process. Any argument to the contrary must been seen as an attack on capitalism, even if it is cloaked in the rhetoric of making money or doing business or resisting the order of government.

Here’s the video from last night.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.