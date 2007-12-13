Is Ad Spending Really Up? Check Your Calendar

Why was ad spending up in Q3? Blame the calendar, says Media Daily News, which notes that the quarter has an extra week this year. And prepare for a lousy 2008:

Even with a rise in third quarter ad spending, the top economist at ad industry tracking firm TNS Media Intelligence says underlying conditions remain volatile and the advertising marketplace will get weaker before it gets stronger again. Citing underlying problems in the housing market, the sub-prime credit/mortgage marketplace, and infrastructure problems in many top advertising categories, Jon Swallen, senior vice president-research at TNS MI, said “there’s still a significant risk for the advertising market going into 2008.”

