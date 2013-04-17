Is A Twitter Phone Next? Maybe, According To One Exec

Michael Sippey, VP of product at Twitter.

Twitter’s VP of product Michael Sippey left open the possibility that the company could alter Android’s home screen in a similar fashion as Facebook recently did with Facebook Home.



Responding to a question at AllThingsD’s mobile conference from Wired editor Steven Levy about a so-called Twitter Phone today, Sippey said he’d be open to a similar Twitter-centric product.

“There are a lot of things we’re looking at on Android,” Sippey said. “I think [Facebook Home] is an interesting product. I’d like to see tweets there. So we’ll see.”

Android makes it possible for developers to create a “launcher” with deep integration into the operating system. It replaces your normal Android home screen. That’s how Facebook Home works.

It sounds like Twitter is noodling around with the idea just like Facebook did.

