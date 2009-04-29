Is A Smithfield Farm Ground Zero For Swine Flu?

A few minutes ago CNBC mentioned that a number of residents a Mexican where the swine flu epidemic is said to have begun believe that the source of the flu is a hog farm operated by a Smithfield Foods subsidiary called Granjas Carrol. The farm has been the subject of numerous reports in Mexico City daily La Jornada and Veracruz-based paper La Marcha.

Smithfield has denied any link between the swine flu outbreak and the Granjas Carrol’s farm in Mexico. The company says it regularly administers influenza virus vaccinations to its herds and employees. It also says it conducts monthly tests for the presence of swine influenza. It says it had found no signs or symptoms of swine influenza on its farms.

This website has a series of photos, however, that seem to indicate less than sanitary conditions at the Granjas Carrol farm. The photo accompanying this item is from the website. It is in Spanish but you can read Google’s translation here. Something like 950,000 hogs are said to be raised at the farm under in intensive conditions that critics claim can be the breeding ground for disease. Smithfield Foods stock gapped lower on Monday but have held steady since the company issued its denial.

