Are Groupon Clones Due For A Major Roll-Up?

We’ve had a lot of conversations recently regarding M&A in the Daily Deal space and whether we should expect “roll-up” of the regional players into larger, more formidable competitors.



Initially, this made a lot of sense to me. Like the radio station, waste management and ISP markets, the daily deal space is characterised by many independent regional businesses, where centralized management can be leveraged across many markets.

M&A has started to occur in different forms throughout the space:

DealOn’s acquisition of Citysteal

Groupon’s acquisition of CityDeal

Sugar, Inc’s acquisition of Freshguide

Tippr’s acquisition of ChiTown Deals

Based on my conversations with many deal services, no doubt there are more acquisitions to come.

The daily deal space, however, has several unique obstacles that may prevent massive roll-up strategies in the near term:

Digital advertising remains an effective channel for fast growth. Well funded companies (such as those who could pursue a roll-up strategy) can also gain significant scale through digital advertising. Larger players are deploying millions of dollars at rates ranging from $5 to $10 per email address on ad networks, SEM, Facebook, etc. This alternative sets a ceiling on what the acquirers would be willing to pay.

Most regional deal services don’t have huge email lists (yet). Many of these regional players will grow very quickly (which I’ll outline in a subsequent post), but today, the sum of the current parts won’t result in a market leader.

Buyers are unlikely to ascribe value to key fixed costs. Daily Deal entrepreneurs have invested heavily into and receive significant value from several assets that would be redundant at the national level, including:

Technology

Managerial talent

Customer relationships (this may be true to varying degrees)

Brand (though some acquirors may opt for managing various brands across metros, e.g., Tippr and ChiTown Deals)

These obstacles may diminish after several years, when the value of regional players’ lists surmount their fixed cost investments.

For now, we expect acquisitions to occur primarily by companies in adjacent industries looking to enter the space (buy vs. build). Once those initial acquisitions are made, however, I expect these acquirors to grow their lists through internal operations rather than external acquisitions.

What’s more likely, as a daily deal entrepreneur I know puts it, is a “reverse roll-up:” entrepreneurs continue to enter the market, many of whom maintain profitable, but smaller businesses around Daily Deals.

Jim Moran is cofounder of Yipit. This post was written for Yipit’s blog, and is prepublished with permission.

