Splurging On That Fancy Haircut Might Actually Be Worth It

Is spending money on your hair a worthwhile investment?

A few years ago, a study at Yale University declared the phenomenon of bad hair days leading to bad days in general to be true.

Now, granted, the study was commissioned by a shampoo company (Physique by Procter & Gamble) but according to Dr. Marianne LaFrance, Professor of Psychology and Professor of Women’s and Gender Studies at Yale University, who led the study, “Bad hair days affect individuals’ self-esteem by increasing self-doubt, intensifying social insecurities, and becoming more self-critical in general.”

Interestingly enough, that “my hair is so bad my life is so bad” feeling affected men and women equally.

Self-esteem, social grace, and confidence are major contributors to personal success, so it’s arguable that investing a little money in your hairstyle is a worthwhile endeavour.

If you are feeling a little down in the dumps about your personal appearance, there’s a quick way to remedy that. Here are the newest hair trends and products to give you a little spring in your step.

New in colour

Celebrity colorist Rita Hazan of the eponymous Rita Hazan Salon has tinted the locks of Jennifer Lopez, among others. When asked why splurging on your hair colour is a worthwhile investment, Hazan said, “Great colour can make you look 10 years younger. The right colour compliments your skin tone and can make your life easier- your makeup works better, your skin glows, everything seems effortless and beautiful.”

One of Hazan’s favourite colour trends for spring is tone on tone colour. For a more natural and sophisticated look with less upkeep, she advises lightening dark roots a shade or two and putting in fine highlights to blend the harshness between the top and the lighter bottom to create more of a multidimensional colour.

Cutting Edge Style

“Though long hair is generally a popular look for summer, short hair is making a comeback,” according to Sadah, a stylist at Salon AKS in NYC. Think beachy and tousled but with less length than in seasons past. If you wear your hair longer, then a loose topknot is a chic option as well. Some of Sadah’s favourite trends for spring hair include, “Looser updos, and braids, which are still very popular, but the overall look is very romantic and not so slick. While retro and Mad Men inspired hair was big for a few seasons, the look right now is a lot more loosened up.”

For guys wondering what’s next, Sadah says that she notices many men trying to grow their hair longer and working with and playing up their texture. To keep things looking professional, she advises tucking hair behind ears so it’s still groomed but work appropriate.

Product Trends

Each season comes with a plethora of product launches all vying for your follicular attention. Some standouts this spring include:

Thickening Products: Aveda’s new Invati line includes a shampoo, conditioner and scalp revitalizer spray meant to energize the scalp and revitalize follicles when massaged in daily. Denise Richards

Volume Extend by Christophe Volumizing Spray is also a new, hot product. While the entire line is meant to make hair look thicker and fuller, this spray can also be used on dry hair to slightly enhance volume or as a blow dry spray for mega pouf.

Dry Shampoos: Dry shampoos have been making a comeback over the past few years. Two recent standouts include Hair Rules Lift volumizing dry shampoo and Jonathan Green Rootine Dry Shampoo.

Most dry shampoos simply absorb excess oil, but Hair Rules is meant to control product build up as well. The Jonathan Green Rootine Dry Shampoo is made from natural ingredients and has a cool brush applicator instead of the standard spray-in versions. It also absorbs odor, dirt and pollutants.

Treatments: Nexxus’ new Pro Mend line targets split ends. The Straightening Lotion seals split ends together and claims to create a freshly cut look. Mikki More The Balm Coconut Shea leave-in conditioner protects coloured hair and also keeps out frizz during extreme temperatures.

Spring Hair Tips

Hazan believes that colour should be fun and recommends seasonal colour change: lighter in the spring/summer and warmer/darker in the fall/winter. The change doesn’t need to be drastic, just and adjustment in tone and 1-2 shades in level, more or less. This is a great way to be comfortable with change and keep you from getting stuck in a colour rut.

Also, always remember to use products that are meant for colour-treated hair.

Sadah says that spring is a great time for change and that a lot of women with long hair are ready for something different. Why not splurge on a great cut? “Your hair is a focal point,” she says.

If you don’t want to keep splurging though, Sadah advises getting a great initial haircut and then trim in between. Splurge on the first cut, and then save with trims to keep the great look going.

Feven Shiferaw, a colorist at Salon AKS, advises taking more than just trends into account when choosing new colour. “Think about your lifestyle, your commitment to keeping up your colour, your job, and anything that might make you love or hate your new look.”

Finally, if you’ve spent a lot of time flat ironing your hair and want to keep your ‘do, consider sleeping on a Branche silk charmeuse pillowcase

