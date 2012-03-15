Is A Gingrich-Santorum Ticket On The Way?

Newt Gingrich and Rick Santorum may soon be campaigning together against Romney. That’s what one advisor thinks.



A senior advisor to Gingrich told the Huffington Post last night that “the campaign likes the idea of Santorum and Gingrich running on the same ticket for the presidency and vice presidency.”

“Newt Gingrich and Rick Santorum would make a powerful team against Barack Obama,” the adviser, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said.

According to the advisor, the duo could deny Mitt Romney the the Republican nomination.

Just earlier this week rumours had surfaced that the Gingrich campaign had spoken to former presidential candidate Rick Perry about the possibility of running together before the GOP convention.

But a spokesperson from the Gingrich camp quickly squashed those rumours.

Yesterday morning Gingrich had also appeared on the radio show “The Rick & Bubba Show” and gave a vague answer regarding a Gingrich-Santorum ticket.

“I wouldn’t be surprised, once we’re through the primaries, if it still looks like it does now, to see the conservatives come together.”

But one question remains to be answered. Who would be running as Vice President?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.