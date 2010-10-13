Is A Dollar Rally About To Kill Risk Assets?

Now here’s a winning stat for you. Based on the net speculative positions in the USD there is a 100% chance (based on past occurrences) that the dollar will rally from here. According to a report today from Credit Suisse the US dollar has rallied 100% of the time from these levels on a 3 month basis. On a 1, 2 and 6 month basis it has rallied 80% of the time:



QE has been fully priced into the dollar and then some. I believe the decline in the dollar has contributed substantially to the rally in risk assets in recent weeks. If we see a reversion towards a more disinflationary outlook the dollar will serve as a substantial impediment to equities and commodities.

