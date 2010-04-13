Is It 1994 All Over Again For Apple, Twitter, Facebook, And The Web?

Photo: http.cdnlayer.com

Fact: In 1994 I thought Apple was going to own it all. By 1999 most magazines thought it was dead.Fact: In 1992 Pointcast shipped. By 1999 it was dead.



Fact: In 1994 Microsoft was beta testing a system called “Blackbird.” They killed it before shipping it. It was designed to compete with Pointcast and AOL, both walled garden approaches.

What changed the course of all these technologies?

Developers and content producers…

[W]hat killed Pointcast was its lack of openness…

It was beautiful. Just like Time Magazine is on the iPad.

