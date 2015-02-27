The oldest money manager on Wall Street has died at age 109

Irving Kahn, who was the oldest working investor on Wall Street, has died, according to an announcement from one of his sons in the New York Times, via Bloomberg. He was 109.

Kahn, who served as the chairman of Kahn Brothers, had lived through the Great Depression, both world wars, the market crash of 1987 and most recently the 2008 financial crisis.

Kahn, who was born Dec. 19, 1905, began his career in finance in 1928/29 when he landed a job as a stock analyst and brokerage clerk on Wall Street. He was 23 at the time.

Kahn was mentored by the late legendary investor Benjamin Graham. He met his wife in Graham’s class.

“He was a pioneer in the investment world, having honed his craft as a student of the late Benjamin Graham of Columbia University (in whose classes he met the woman-through borrowing her homework-who was to become his wife, the late Ruth Perl Kahn),” his son Alan Kahn said in the obituary announcement.

Kahn was married to Ruth for 65 years. Ruth died in 1996.

What was so remarkable about Kahn was that he still went to his Manhattan office everyday, while his two oldest sons had already both retired, according to an article in The Daily Beast. Even more interesting is that he had two other centenarian siblings: an older sister who and a younger brother. (Talk about having great genes!)

Being a Depression-era Wall Streeter, Kahn was frugal compared to current standards, The Daily Beast reported. He would walk home for lunch to save money and he didn’t have a country-club membership or a weekend house.

It makes sense. Kahn was a value investor who in invested in about 20 different stocks, according to CNN Money report.

He was also a Chartered Financial Analyst.

NOW WATCH: This is what separates the Excel masters from the wannabes



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.