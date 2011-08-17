This 105-Year Old Investment Banker Still Goes To His Office Every day

Irving Kahn

Photo: YouTube

At the age of 105, Irving Kahn is one of the oldest working investment bankers on Wall Street and he’s seen a lot in his day. Kahn, the chairman of Kahn Brothers, has been through the Great Depression, both world wars, the market crash of ’87 and most recently the recession.



Despite the August market rout, Kahn says we really don’t have much to complain about.

“There are a lot of opportunities out there, and one shouldn’t complain, unless you don’t have good health,” Kahn is quoted as saying in The Daily Beast.

What’s remarkable is Kahn still goes to his Manhattan office everyday, while his two oldest sons who are in their 70s have retired, according to the report.

Even more interesting is that he has two centenarian siblings: an older sister who’s 109 and a younger brother who’s 101. (Talk about having great genes!)

Kahn was married to his wife Ruth for 65 years. Ruth died in 1996.

Being a Depression-era Wall Streeter, Kahn is frugal compared to current standards, according to The Daily Beast. He reportedly would walk home for lunch to save money and he doesn’t have a country-club membership or the weekend house.

In 1928, Kahn began his career in finance when he landed a job as a stock analyst and brokerage clerk on Wall Street. He was only 23.

He studied at the City College of New York. He also served as a teaching assistant to noted economist and investor Benjamin Graham at Columbia Business School.

Kahn is also a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Read the full report from The Daily Beast here >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.