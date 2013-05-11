IRS: We Targeted Conservative, Tea Party Groups For Extra Scrutiny

The Internal Revenue Service has admitted to targeting conservative and Tea Party groups with additional scrutiny last year, according to the Associated Press.
IRS spokesperson Lois Lerner said at a conference in Washington that the agency apologized for the special emphasis and scrutiny in applications for tax-exempt status.
According to the AP, she said that organisations containing the words “Tea Party” or “patriot” were targeted for additional review, blaming that on “low-level” workers in Ohio.
At one point last year, 16 tea party groups joined together in claiming harassment by the IRS, something the agency denied at the time.
Certain tax-exempt charitable groups can conduct political activities, but it cannot be their primary activity.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.