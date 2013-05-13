'Morning Joe' Rips Obama Over IRS Fallout: 'Do These People Not Remember The Nixon Administration?'

Joe Scarborough and the panel of “Morning Joe” ripped the Obama administration over the unfolding fallout of the IRS’ targeting of conservative groups, claiming it had Richard Nixon-esque qualities.



“Do these people not remember the Nixon administration?” said Lisa Myers, NBC’s senior investigative correspondent, pointing to Nixon’s calls for the IRS to audit his political enemies during his time in office.

For his part, Scarborough called it “mind-boggling.” He said that at the very least, Obama needs to denounce the IRS’ actions today — and probably should have done so on Friday.

“You can’t allow the government to tread on political speech,” Scarborough said. “There is a wall around that. And that wall has been knocked down by the IRS for several years now.”

“I can’t imagine much worse than this,” he added. “The Internal Revenue Service — the taxman — to go after their political beliefs. “… It’s unspeakable — and the President of the United States — the head of the administration, the head of this government — needs to come out today and condemn this in the harshest terms, demand answers, and fire people.”

Here’s the clip, courtesy of MSNBC:



