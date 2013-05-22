The IRS Official At The centre Of The Scandal Will Plead The Fifth Amendment Before Congress Tomorrow

NBC News/ScreenshotLois Lerner, the head of the IRS division that oversees tax-exempt organisations, will invoke the Fifth Amendment and not answer questions while testifying before a House committee on Wednesday about the IRS’ inappropriate targeting of conservative groups.



Lerner is scheduled to testify before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday. In a letter to committee Chairman Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) that was obtained by The Los Angeles Times on Tuesday, Lerner’s attorney, William W. Taylor III, wrote that “she has no choice but to take this course.”

Taylor also asked that she be excused from the hearing, writing that it would “have no purpose other than to embarrass or burden her.” However, Issa has issued a subpoena to require her appearance before the committee.

Lerner revealed the IRS’ inappropriate targeting and sparked the scandal after answering a question at a May 10 conference from Washington tax lawyer Celia Roady.

Wednesday’s hearing is expected to be loaded, with former IRS Commissioner Douglas Shulman, Deputy Treasury Secretary Neal Wolin, and J. Russell George, the Treasury Department’s Inspector General, also scheduled to testify.

