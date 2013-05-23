BOEHNER: It's 'Inconceivable' That Obama Didn't Know About IRS' Tea Party Targeting

House Speaker John Boehner said Wednesday that it is “inconceivable” President Barack Obama wasn’t informed of the investigation into the IRS’ targeting of conservative groups before news broke earlier this month.



“It’s pretty inconceivable to me that the President wouldn’t know,” Boehner said in an interview with Fox News’ Greta van Susteren that was aired Wednesday night.

“I’m just putting myself in his shoes. I deal with my senior staff every day. And if the White House had known about this — which, now it appears they’ve known about it for about a year — it’s hard to imagine it wouldn’t have come up in some conversation.”

The White House has said that Obama was deliberately not told about the IRS’ inappropriate targeting as it unfolded. Obama, too, has said he did not find out about it until seeing news reports on May 10.

But White House Press Secretary Jay Carney said that senior White House aides learned some of the details of the probe in April and shared them with White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough.

“They could have attempted to insulate the President from this news,” Boehner said. “But with as many people that were involved in the audit, the number of people involved in the investigation, and the number of people in the White House that knew, it really is inconceivable that he wouldn’t have known about it.”

When Boehner says that the White House knew about it for a year, however, he is likely referring to Deputy Treasury Secretary Neal Wolin. Wolin was briefed last year by J. Russell George, the Treasury Department’s Inspector General, but George said he only outlined basic information.

Watch the clip of Boehner on Fox News below:

