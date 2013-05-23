Tea Party Congressman Chews Out IRS Official Who Plead Fifth [VIDEO]

Lois Lerner, the official who oversaw the exempted organisations department of the IRS, was brought in front of Congress today in order to testify about her group’s actions in unduly scrutinizing Tea Party-affiliated 501(c)4 groups.



Lerner plead the Fifth Amendment, but claimed she was nonetheless innocent in an opening statement.

Rep. Trey Gowdy, a South Carolina Republican, was not OK with Lerner testifying prior to pleading the fifth.

Here’s video of him chewing out the IRS official immediately prior to her exit:



