Credit Suisse Analyst Likes Taste of New General Mills (GIS) Fruit and Nut Crunch

Credit Suisse offers deep insight on General Mills (GIS):
Last year’s launch of the Curves cereal line has been only moderately successful at 0.2% market share (about $15M in sales). We liked the taste of the new Fruit and Nut Crunch variety of Curves, but the brand may be having a hard time competing against Special K.
