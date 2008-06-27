Credit Suisse Analyst Likes Taste of New General Mills (GIS) Fruit and Nut Crunch

Credit Suisse offers deep insight on General Mills (GIS):



Last year’s launch of the Curves cereal line has been only moderately successful at 0.2% market share (about $15M in sales). We liked the taste of the new Fruit and Nut Crunch variety of Curves, but the brand may be having a hard time competing against Special K.

See Also:

My Life At Bear Stearns: Not Just Sitting Around Waiting To Get Fired! (BSC)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.