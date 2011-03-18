IROs To Study Social Media

Along with analysis of income statements and analyst models, IR professionals undertaking CIRI’s new IR education program will also learn about social media as part of their studies.



Yesterday CIRI released the curriculum for its Investor Relations Certification Program, which includes a section covering the broader social media landscape and also how IR departments are using social media tools.

The move comes during a warming of the attitude toward social media in the IR community. Last week, in a poll conducted during an Inside Investor Relations webinar, a third of the audience said they think social media tools are a suitable way to interact with investors and analysts.

CIRI’s certification program, developed in partnership with the Richard Ivey School of Business, contains four modules: finance & accounting, capital markets & regulation, communications and strategy.

The course features a mix of online and face-to-face classes and lasts for 10 months. The first program will commence in September 2011 and registration is now open.

‘This initiative supports CIRI’s mandate of contributing to the transparency and integrity of the Canadian capital market by advancing the practice of investor relations, the professional competency of its members, and the stature of the profession,’ says the association in a statement.

