Irony Alert. Marc Dreier Will Be Paying Lawyers The Rest of His Life

Live by bloated legal’s fees, die by them, too.

Hotshot attorney Marc Dreier probably made more money selling scam investment notes to hedge funds than he did billing his celebrity clients, but there’s still a nice bit of karmic retribution in the $1.5 million legal bill he got yesterday.

And that was with a 27% discount.

The tab wasn’t from his attorneys, but from Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison—another white-shoe bunch that hunted down and took over his finances after he was locked up for impersonating a Canadian union executive to scam money out of New York hedge fund Fortress Capital.



New York magazine went deep inside Dreier’s life last week to show the amazing lengths of the fraud he used to fund his law firm and clichéd yacht-island home-fancy Park Avenue lifestyle.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.