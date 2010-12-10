IRONY ALERT: Man Sues Winklevoss Twins, Says They Stole Company Stake From Him

You’ve read the news everywhere: Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are suing Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg again.The basic allegation remains the same. They say Zuckerberg unfairly cut them out of an ownership stake in Facebook. (Back story here.)
Now, in an ironic turn, we’ve learned that there’s another player in this drama who alleges that the Winklevoss brothers did a very similar thing to him.
His name is Wayne Chang.
In a suit filed late last year, Chang says the Winklevoss brothers merged their company, ConnectU, with Chang’s Web development business to create a new company, The Winklevoss Chang Group (WCG).
Chang’s complaint says that though the Winklevosses “expressly agreed that the litigation between ConnectU and Facebook was an asset of ConnectU and an asset of WCG,” he never got any of the millions of dollars the Winklevoss brothers got when the sold ConnectU to Facebook as part of their settlement with Mark Zuckerberg.
Delightfully, Chang’s complaint even includes an instant messenger conversation between him and Cameron Winklevoss.
Chang is also suing the Winklevoss twins' business partner, Divya Narendra, and their father, Howard Winklevoss
Chang says that the WInklevosses created a new company with him, and merged ConnectU's assets – including its lawsuit with Facebook – into it.
The complaint includes a list of all the work Chang did for the ConnectU-parent company, The Winklevoss Chang Group. It's a long list.
Chang says the Winklevosses put out a press release and a Web site describing ConnectU as one of The Winklevoss Chang Group's products
…but when Facebook sued ConnectU in September 2005, Chang was named as a defendant. The Winklevosses hired a lawyer for him
The Winklevosses got $45 million in stock and $20 million in cash in the settlement. Chang got none.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.