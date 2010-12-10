IRONY ALERT: Man Sues Winklevoss Twins, Says They Stole Company Stake From Him

This is one of the Winklevoss twins (and some friends)

You’ve read the news everywhere: Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are suing Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg again.The basic allegation remains the same. They say Zuckerberg unfairly cut them out of an ownership stake in Facebook. (Back story here.)



Now, in an ironic turn, we’ve learned that there’s another player in this drama who alleges that the Winklevoss brothers did a very similar thing to him.

His name is Wayne Chang.

In a suit filed late last year, Chang says the Winklevoss brothers merged their company, ConnectU, with Chang’s Web development business to create a new company, The Winklevoss Chang Group (WCG).

Chang’s complaint says that though the Winklevosses “expressly agreed that the litigation between ConnectU and Facebook was an asset of ConnectU and an asset of WCG,” he never got any of the millions of dollars the Winklevoss brothers got when the sold ConnectU to Facebook as part of their settlement with Mark Zuckerberg.

Delightfully, Chang’s complaint even includes an instant messenger conversation between him and Cameron Winklevoss.

Chang is also suing the Winklevoss twins' business partner, Divya Narendra, and their father, Howard Winklevoss Chang says that the WInklevosses created a new company with him, and merged ConnectU's assets – including its lawsuit with Facebook – into it. Chang says he was not involved in ConnectU's settlement talks with Facebook His big claim: The Winklevosses owe him 15% of their settlement with Facebook – about $18 million. Chang says this IM conversation with Cameron Winklevoss proves he owns 15% of the company Chang says there's another email to back-up the claim. Chang says there's a Memorandum of Understanding that also affirms the 15% stake The complaint includes a list of all the work Chang did for the ConnectU-parent company, The Winklevoss Chang Group. It's a long list. Chang says the Winklevosses put out a press release and a Web site describing ConnectU as one of The Winklevoss Chang Group's products The Winklevosses ended the partnership in April 2005… …but when Facebook sued ConnectU in September 2005, Chang was named as a defendant. The Winklevosses hired a lawyer for him Chang says that lawyer never told him that he wasn't working for Chang – just the Winklevosses So when the Winklevosses sold ConnectU to Facebook as a part of a settlement… …Chang didn't hear about it from his lawyer. Not before the settlement… …and not after. The Winklevosses got $45 million in stock and $20 million in cash in the settlement. Chang got none. Here's the whole complaint Chang v. Winklevoss Complaint So what really happened when Facebook was founded? At Last -- The Full Story Of How Facebook Was Founded

The Facebook Movie Is An Act Of Cold-Blooded Revenge -- New, Unpublished IMs Tell The Real Story

