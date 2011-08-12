"Open" Google Accuses Microsoft Of Revealing "Confidential" Source Code

Google head Andy Rubin.

Photo: AP

Google has accused Microsoft in court of revealing its proprietary source code.That’s some rich irony given that the court case involves Android — an open-source operating system that Google touts as being free to modify and use.



As PaidContent reports, Google made the claim in an International Trade Court case between Microsoft and Motorola. Microsoft has repeatedly claimed that Android infringes upon some of its patents, and is suing Motorola in hopes of extracting licensing fees for every Android device that Motorola sells.

In the court case, Microsoft got some “highly confidential source code” from Google through a subpoena. It then turned this source code over to an expert witness — a move that Google says violates the judge’s orders.

The source code may not be for Android itself. But the claim is still pretty ironic given how often Google paints itself as the defender of openness against big closed companies.

Just last week, Google’s chief lawyer accused Microsoft (and Apple) of buying up patents as part of a “hostile, organised campaign against Android.”

Maybe so. But it’s long been time for Google to stop pretending that it’s got some kind of pure agenda with Android.

