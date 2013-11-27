Watch As An Empty Australian Warehouse Transforms Into A Street Art Masterpiece

Mayors of major cities often consider street art a threat to maintaining order and decency, but the practice is being embraced as much as ever in communities around the world.
The Australian paint company Ironlak sponsors a team of street artists and markets directly to them. As part of their advertising campaign, Ironlak created a short film with videographer Selina Miles and the graffiti artists Sofles, Fintan Magee, Treas, and Quench — and it is incredible.
We normally would point you to highlights of a video lasting just over five minutes, but we doubt you’ll want to skip anything. Watch time-lapse footage of four professional artists using an entire warehouse as their canvas:
DJ Butcher’s soundtrack is available for free download on his Facebook page.
This project, by the way, was done legally, but unsolicited graffiti is still illegal in Australia.
