Watch As An Empty Australian Warehouse Transforms Into A Street Art Masterpiece

Mayors of major cities often consider street art a threat to maintaining order and decency, but the practice is being embraced as much as ever in communities around the world.

The Australian paint company Ironlak sponsors a team of street artists and markets directly to them. As part of their advertising campaign, Ironlak created a short film with videographer Selina Miles and the graffiti artists Sofles, Fintan Magee, Treas, and Quench — and it is incredible.

We normally would point you to highlights of a video lasting just over five minutes, but we doubt you’ll want to skip anything. Watch time-lapse footage of four professional artists using an entire warehouse as their canvas:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

DJ Butcher’s soundtrack is available for free download on his Facebook page.

This project, by the way, was done legally, but unsolicited graffiti is still illegal in Australia.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.