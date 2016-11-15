Iron ore's winning streak is over and futures are pointing to further declines to come

Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

After surging 22.8% in just five trading sessions, iron ore’s winning streak came to an end on Monday.

And that’s despite yet another stonking move higher in Dalian futures.

According to Metal Bulletin, the spot price for benchmark 62% fines fell by 2.56% to $77.77 a tonne, trimming its gain in 2016 to 78.5%.

Both lower and higher grade ore’s softened in line with the movement in the benchmark price.

Metal Bulletin said market activity was quiet compared to levels seen in the previous week.

It was the first decline recorded since November 4, and the largest in percentage terms since September 13.

Still, as the chart below shows, there’s a reason why its the largest decline in a while — there simply hasn’t been many.

The decline came despite news that Chinese crude steel output accelerated sharply in October, rising at the fastest annual pace seen in well over a year.

“China’s National Bureau of Statistics have announced that China’s crude steel output continued to rise on a year-on-year basis in October amid strengthening prices for steel products,” said Metal Bulletin.

“Steel mills in the country produced 68.51 million tonnes of crude steel last month, up 4% from October 2015. This is also up 0.34 million tonnes – or 0.5% – compared with September’s output.”

That initially saw Chinese bulk commodity futures rip higher on Monday with iron ore and coking coal contracts on the Dalian Commodities Exchange hitting their daily “limit up” price at one point during Monday trade.

However, that gain was slowly whittled away, then reversed, in overnight trade, suggesting that the weakness in spot markets may extend into a second consecutive session.

The January 2017 contract in Dalian closed the overnight session down 1.35% at 620 yuan, a far cry from the 656.5 yuan high struck during the day session.

Tellingly, rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange — something of a lead indicator for bulk contracts — slumped in overnight trade, closing the session down 3.68% at 2,929 yuan.

Trade in Chinese commodity futures will resume at Midday AEDT.

