Iron ore was hammered overnight

Photo by Philipp Guelland/Getty Images

In line with the sharp fall seen in futures trade yesterday, the iron ore price copped a hammering overnight.

According to Metal Bulletin, the spot price for benchmark 62% fines fell 81 cents, or 1.42%, to $56.05 a tonne.

“Iron ore prices continued to move lower today despite a quiet day in the spot market,” Metal Bulletin wrote

“A number of market participants are already looking forward to the week-long Chinese holiday beginning on Thursday.”

Excluding the huge 3% gain registered last Friday, spot has now fallen in five of the past six sessions, and leaves the year-to-date decline at 21.3%.

In a sign that there may be a small bounce on the way this evening, Chinese iron ore futures rose modestly overnight with the January 2016 contract on the Dalian commodities exchange gaining 0.41% to 367 yuan.

Chinese markets will close between October 1 to 7 for the Golden Week holiday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.