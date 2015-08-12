Iron ore slips despite a huge jump in futures yesterday

Phil Walter/Getty Images

Despite a sharp currency-led bounce in Chinese futures yesterday, the iron ore price has fallen overnight.

The spot price for benchmark 62% fines fell 18 cents, or 0.32%, to $56.22, according to Metal Bulletin.

In a sign that further losses in the spot price may arrive this evening, the most actively traded January 2016 contract on the Dalian commodities exchange settled down 1.2% to 371.5 yuan in overnight trade.

Trade for Dalian’s day session will begin at 11am AEST.

