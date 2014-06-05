Iron Ore Rallies Hard

Getty/Scott Barbour

Is it a bottom or just another bounce?

That’s the question Australia’s miners and likely the Australian Treasury will be asking themselves as iron ore futures have had their first three-day rally since April this year.

Ripping higher, September futures are up up $2.27 to $95.77 a tonne but the downtrend since April is still intact at the moment and Chinese stockpiles suggest the risk is still on the downside.

In a market sense though, this is a great set-up for a break given the big fall and almost universal expectations of lower prices.

We’ll have to wait and see.

