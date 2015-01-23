Iron Ore Miner Arrium Is Getting Smashed

This could get ugly. Picture: www.miningmayhem.com

Iron ore miner Arrium is getting hammered on the Australian stock market today with shares down about 8% to $0.207.

The resources company announced this morning it was shutting its South Australian mine it bought in 2011 for $320 million and flagged more than $1.3 billion in write-downs as part of a cost-cutting drive prompted by falling iron ore prices.

There are reports about 600 jobs will be lost when the Southern Iron mine is closed.

Mid-tier iron ore miners have been under huge pressure in recent months with the drop off in the iron ore price which was down another 1.5% overnight to $US66.79 a tonne.

Here’s the chart which shows the miner’s shares plunged in early trade before recovering about half the losses only to fall lower again.

NOW READ: CASUALTY: Arrium Is Shutting A Mine In South Australia As Iron Ore Prices Hit A New Low

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.