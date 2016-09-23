Iron ore makes it three gains in a row

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Iron ore made it three gains in a row on Thursday.

According to Metal Bulletin, the spot price for benchmark 62% fines rose by 0.84% to $56.34 a tonne, extending its gain in 2016 to 29.3%.

Mirroring the movement in spot markets, Chinese iron ore futures continued to rise in overnight trade, albeit by a smaller margin than the gains seen earlier this week.

The January 2017 contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange last traded at 410.5 yuan, up 0.24% for the session.

Trade in Dalian will resume at 11am AEST.

