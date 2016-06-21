Iron ore makes it four gains on the trot, just

Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Iron ore made it four gains on the trot on Monday, albeit by the smallest of margins.

According to Metal Bulletin, the spot price for benchmark 62% fines rose by one cent to $51.06 a tonne, leaving the year to date gain at 17.2%.

Chinese iron ore futures continued to push higher in overnight trade, suggesting that the sequence of small daily increases may continue on Tuesday.

The most actively traded September 2016 iron ore future on the Dalian Commodities Exchange finished trade up 0.4% at 373.5 yuan.

Trade in Chinese futures will resume at 11am AEST.

