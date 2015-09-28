Iron ore jumped on Friday

Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images

The iron ore price had a spectacular end to last week, recording the largest percentage increase seen since late August.

According to Metal Bulletin, the spot price for benchmark 62% fines rose by $1.68, or 3.03%, to $56.98 a tonne on Friday.

It was the largest percentage gain since August 28.

Despite the increase the spot price fell 1.23% for the week, leaving the year-to-date decline at just over 20%.

On Friday evening, Chinese iron ore futures went nowhere with the most actively January 2016 contract on the Dalian commodities exchange closing flat.

Chinese markets, including commodity futures, will have an abbreviated week with the nation breaking for the golden week holiday that begins on October 1.

