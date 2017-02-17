Iron ore is still pulling back

Iron ore prices are still in retreat.

The spot price for 62% fines fell 1.1% to $US90.06 overnight, according to Metal Bulletin.

It still leaves prices at elevated levels, with the benchmark price for the 62% ore having broken through $US90 earlier this week.

Metal Bulletin noted that “recent gains proved unsustainable”.

Trading in iron ore futures resumes at 12pm AEDT.

