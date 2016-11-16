Iron ore is getting obliterated as speculators rush for the exits

If you can hear a deep crumbling sound in the distance today, it’s probably the iron ore price sheering off a cliff.

Be it for spot or futures markets, both have been thumped, suffering some unbelievably large declines after recording equally unbelievable gains in recent weeks.

According to Metal Bulletin, the spot price for benchmark 62% fines slumped by 6.54% to $72.68 a tonne, the largest percentage decline seen since May 23 this year.

Combined with Monday’s 2.56% fall, the benchmark price has now plummeted by 8.9% in just two days.

Despite the recent slide, it’s still up 66.8% YTD.

The move in spot markets followed a sharp reversal in futures markets having hit a 33-month high on Monday with the January 2017 contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange closing down 6% for the session.

As was the case on the way up, the reversal in futures was almost certainly driven by frothy levels of speculation, including from less sophisticated investors.

Wang Fei, an analyst at Huaan Futures, suggested that a flurry of measures from Chinese commodity exchanges from Dalian to Zhengzhou and Shanghai over the past week including increased transaction fees and margins has fuelled a “panic among investors”.

“With a cap on trading limit, big institutional investors started the sell-off, which was followed by smaller retail investors,” Wang told Reuters.

“Hot money from the stock market and programmed trading entered the futures market at the height of the rally. These investors are not familiar with China’s futures market. They are the major force in the selloff today and on Friday.”

Many investors are quickly learning about the perils of crowded trades and attempting to exit a position when everyone else wants to do the same.

And it looks like the rout in futures isn’t over yet. They were thumped again in overnight trade.

The January 2017 contract in Dalian skidded 7%, closing the session at 574 yuan. From the high of 656.5 yuan struck during Monday’s day session, it’s now lost 12.6%.

12.6% in less than two days! Timber!

The weakness in iron ore futures was mirrored in other contracts, albeit to a lesser degree.

Rebar, copper, coke and coking coal futures traded on the Dalian and Shanghai Futures Exchanges finished the overnight session with losses of 3.6%, 1.3%, 0.6% and 1.5% respectively.

Trade in Chinese commodity futures will resume at midday AEDT.

You can read more here.

