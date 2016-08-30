Iron ore is doing nothing right now

ANDREW YATES / AFP / Getty Images

Iron ore markets began the new trading week with a whimper with spot and futures prices doing next to nothing on Monday.

The spot price for 62% fines rose by a solidarity cent to $59.14 a tonne, according to Metal Bulletin, while Dalian iron ore futures finished the overnight session down 0.24% at 421.5 yuan.

Unusually quiet compared to what we’ve become accustomed to so far in 2016.

The one notable movement came from lower grade ore with the spot price for 58% fines sliding 2.42% to $47.15 a tonne, leaving it at the lowest level since early August.

Trade in Dalian futures will resume at 11am AEST.

